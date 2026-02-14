Karnataka BJP MLA Byrathi Basavaraj produced in court in connection with murder case

BENGALURU: Former minister and BJP MLA Byrathi Basavaraj, who was arrested in connection with the murder of rowdy sheeter-cum-realtor Shivaprakash alias Biklu Shiva on Thursday, was produced before a magistrate court on Friday.

As the MLA complained of chest pain, the court referred him to the Jayadeva Institute of Cardiovascular Sciences for an echocardiogram. The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) sleuths will produce him before the judge at his residence on Saturday and are likely to seek his police custody.

The KR Puram MLA was arrested from Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) on Thursday evening, hours after the Supreme Court rejected his anticipatory bail plea. The MLA was questioned for several hours and was later taken to Bowring and Lady Curzon Hospital for medical examination before being produced before a magistrate court.

The investigation officer, Deputy Superintendent of Police Gautham, filed a remand application seeking Basavaraj’s custody, while Special Public Prosecutor (SPP) Ashok Nayak represented the CID.

Basavaraj’s lawyer objected, stating that he had already appeared before the police twice and that his house had been searched. He argued that custody was not necessary, citing Basavaraj’s health issues. The SPP argued that Basavaraj had earlier misled the court and was in contact with the main accused. He pointed out that the CID had gathered evidence and that the High Court had denied bail, directing a detailed investigation.