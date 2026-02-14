Karnataka CM, DCM camps trying to gain control of co-op sector

BENGALURU: Amid the tussle over change in leadership between Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and DCM DK Shivakumar, both the camps are eager to control the state’s cooperative sector that will give them an opportunity to develop a rapport with Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who is also the country’s first cooperation minister.

Irrespective of their political affiliations, leaders from the sector meet at regular intervals, observed political analysts. Recently, former cooperation minister KN Rajanna’s MLC son R Rajendra, in his capacity as KRIBHCO (Krishak Bharati Cooperative Ltd) director from Karnataka, called on Shah.

Elections to the Karnataka Milk Federation (KMF) president and Karnataka Apex Bank chairman will only intensify the tussle between the CM and DCM camps. The KMF president’s election will be held on March 6, the day the CM presents the budget. The two coveted posts directly concern lakhs of farmers across the state.

DCM DK Shivakumar’ younger brother and former Bengaluru MP DK Suresh is in the race for the KMF chief’s post. He has already made an entry into the cooperative sector by becoming president of Bamul-Bengaluru Urban, Rural & Ramanagara District Co-operative Milk Producers’ Societies Union Ltd.

The intention is to take control of the sector that once was the citadel of former prime minister HD Deve Gowda’s family. Former minister, Holenarasipura MLA and Gowda’s son HD Revanna had held the post for many terms. Malur MLA KY Nanjegowda is also a strong contender, claiming that the DK brothers had promised him the post in the past. Another aspirant Koppal MLA K Raghavendra Hitnal has the strong backing of the CM.