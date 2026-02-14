Karnataka CMO files complaint over transfer order forging CM's letterhead, signature

BENGALURU: The Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) has written to the Vidhana Soudha police regarding an alleged fake letter circulated using Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s official letterhead and signature, recommending the transfer of an officer from the Health Department to the Excise Department. BJP leaders had earlier shared the letter on social media, criticising the CM’s alleged involvement in transfers. The circulated letter allegedly carried Siddaramaiah’s signature recommending the transfer of Dr K Mohan, Mandya District Health and Family Welfare Officer, as Deputy Commissioner in the Excise Department in Mysuru. The letter was addressed to the Principal Secretary of the Health and Family Welfare Department.

Former ministers V Sunil Kumar, Suresh Kumar had posted the letter on their social media handles, criticising the CM. Following this, the CMO wrote to the Vidhana Soudha police urging action against those responsible for fabricating the letter. Officials clarified that the letter was not registered in the CMO’s e-office system and had not been sent to any department.

They also stated that no transfer or deputation had been carried out based on the letter. “This was done to damage the reputation of the CM as well as the state government. The matter must be probed and action taken at the earliest,” an official said.