Karnataka forms two panels to probe SCSP/TSP fund diversion charges

BENGALURU: With several legislators often raising the issue of SCSP/TSP funds being allegedly diverted for other schemes, the Karnataka Legislatures’ SC/ST Welfare Committee has decided to set up two inquiry panels to investigate and take action in the matter.

Committee Chairman AR Krishnamurthy held a meeting in Bengaluru on Friday and decided to set up two committees—one under the Urban Development Department to investigate the issue in urban local bodies and the second panel to probe rural local bodies, including ZPs and TPs, informed sources said.

During the review meeting, MLC FH Jakkappanavar raised the issue of SCSP/TSP funds being diverted to pay the salaries of pourakarmikas in the Hubballi-Dharwad City Corporation.

The other members said action should be taken against those guilty. Krishnamurthy said that the issue was not new, as the diversion of the grants meant for SCs/STs has been happening for several years, regardless of who is in power. “Not only officials, but also the civic bodies that pass a resolution in this regard, are also responsible,” he maintained.