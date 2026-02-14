Karnataka govt to open 210 fair price shops in state

HASSAN: The state government will open 210 new fair price shops, said Minister KH Muniyappa here on Friday. He told reporters that steps will be taken to distribute Indira kits to BPL card holders from March 2026. He said steps will also be taken to distribute new below poverty line (BPL) cards soon. The food and civil supplies department has been directed to scrutinise the applications and recommend genuine beneficiaries.

He said over four lakh new ration cards have been distributed over the last two-and-a-half years. Officials have been verifying APL and BPL cards and they have been told to suspend bogus BPL cards without any bias.

Lauding the Siddaramaiah administration, he said changing the CM is left to the decision of the high command. “But unfortunately, a section of ministers and MLAs has aired speculation,” he added.

Defending the foreign tour by a section of Congress MLAs, Muniyappa said Venkatesh has already clarified.