Karnataka's RRMCH inks MoU with TIGS

BENGALURU: Rajarajeswari Medical College & Hospital (RRMCH) signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Tata Institute for Genetics and Society (TIGS) on Thursday, with the aim of advancing collaborative scientific research, translational innovation and academic excellence. The MoU was formalised in the presence of RRMCH dean Dr Sathyamurthy and TIGS director Dr Rakesh Mishra.

“This partnership brings together the strengths of two institutions committed to pioneering breakthr-oughs in genetics, biomedical science and clinical innovation,” a press release from RRMCH stated.

Dr Sathyamurthy said the key focus areas outlined in the MoU are joint research initiatives in genetics, molecular biology and translational medicine, capacity-building through shared expertise, technical exchange and specialised training, advanced student and faculty development programmes, integration of technologies into clinical and academic practice and projects addressing major public health challenges through research.

Mishra spoke on three key areas where TIGS leads nationally: infectious diseases and antimicrobial resistance, environmental surveillance and crop improvement for nutrition.

A notable highlight of the meeting was the announcement of a collaborative study already initiated between RRMCH and TIGS, focusing on pathogen detection in neonatal sepsis and AMR research.