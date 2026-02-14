PM assured us of release of funds for Upper Bhadra Project: Karnataka MP Karjol

CHITRADURGA: Member of Parliament Govind M Karjol, who met Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Parliament Bhavan in New Delhi on Thursday, apprised him about the problems faced by the farmers in Karnataka, especially from Chitradurga and urged him to solve the problems.

On Friday, Karjol said that he would make sincere efforts to get the approval of the Centre for the revised proposal of the Upper Bhadra Project under the Krishi Sanchayini Yojana and get the funds released.

“Modi listened to our words with great concern. I reminded him of the previous situations related to the project. He responded positively to the release of funds,” said Govind Karjol. Karjol said that he and Haveri MP and former CM Basavaraj Bommai had submitted a proposal to the Centre and put pressure on it to be declared a national project because it would be a financial burden on the state.

Further, he said that serious efforts will be made to approve the proposal submitted by the State Government. According to the proposal submitted earlier, the Centre was supposed to provide a grant of Rs 5,300 crore. Now, according to the revised proposal, this amount is likely to fluctuate.

The State Government has submitted a revised proposal of Rs 21,167 crore. The State Government has already spent Rs 10,000 crore on the project, excluding drip irrigation. Of the remaining Rs 11,000 crore, the Centre has to provide 60% assistance.