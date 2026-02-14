Power demand, usage surge with mercury in Karnataka

BENGALURU: With rising temperatures, the demand for power is also scaling up. The State Load Dispatch Centre (SLDC) is recording a rise in power demand from January-end, as in the previous years.

On January 30, 2026, the state recorded peak power consumption of 321.53 million units (MU) at 9.54 am, and 326.78MU at 10.19am on February 9. During the same period, the state recorded a peak in power generation, with 16,791MW and 16,901MW respectively.

Bangalore Electricity Supply Corporation Limited (Bescom), which contributes 50 per cent of the state’s power economy, also saw a rise in power consumption. On January 30, Bescom recorded a peak in power consumption, with 154.02MU. Another peak was touched on February 5, when Bescom recorded consumption of 153.39MU.

“The demand for electricity is rising in the residential and commercial sector. While temperatures are cool during the evenings, daytime temperatures have started soaring gradually. To ensure there are no power cuts, continuous reports from each division are being obtained. Maintenance of power lines and grids has also intensified. The target is to complete all works before March-end,” said a senior energy department official.

“Compared to previous years, demand has not shot up significantly. We don’t want to be caught unawares. A team has been dedicated to study the graphs and keep track of weather systems to address any line maintenance issues,” the official added.