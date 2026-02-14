Unaware of top brass calling me and CM to Delhi on Feb 17: Karnataka DCM DK Shivakumar

BENGALURU: Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Friday maintained that he was unaware of the Congress high command calling him and CM Siddaramaiah to Delhi for talks on the leadership issue. Responding to rumours that the duo would be called on February 17, he said, “I do not know, only time will tell.”

“I always live on hope. There is fruit for everyone’s effort. Where there is effort, there is fruit. Where there is devotion, there is God,” Shivakumar said when asked if his self-confidence had increased after the Delhi tour.

On Home Minister Dr G Parameshwara’s statement that he would contact the high command leaders for clarification on the power-sharing issue, he said, “I wish him well.” Meanwhile, Shivakumar visited the Kadasiddeshwara Mutt at Nonavinakere in Tiptur taluk as part of annual fair. He worshipped the deity ‘Ajjayya’.

“The festival of Shivaratri will be auspicious. It will be good for everyone”, Shivakumar quipped while speaking to reporters. “I don’t discuss what will happen next. I only think about what to do,” he said.