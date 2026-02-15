Authorities conduct joint survey at STRR in Karnataka

BENGALURU: A day after the horrific accident on the access-controlled Satellite Town Ring Road (STRR) expressway between Hoskote and Devanahalli near Kambalipura killed seven persons, including six students, a team of senior officials from the Bengaluru Rural police, National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), Public Works Department (PWD) and Regional Transport Office (RTO) conducted a joint survey at the accident spot to ascertain if any reason other than speeding was responsible for the accident. It is said that the 17-year-old minor boy at the wheels was driving the new SUV at over 150 kmph when it hit a two-wheeler and a lorry on the highway.

The two-hour survey began by 11 am on Saturday. Additional Superintendent of Police -1 of Bengaluru Rural HN Venkatesh Prasanna, the deputy superintendent of police Hoskote subdivision and Sulibele police inspector were part of the survey team.

“The police officers will discuss with officials from NHAI, PWD and RTO and submit a detailed report to NHAI in a few days if any other measures are needed to avert such accidents in the future. Last year, there was one fatal accident killing one person at the same spot. The officials are also looking into complaints from local residents about poor visibility on the road at a turn.