Childhood cancers are highly treatable, early detection key: Experts

BENGALURU: Paediatric oncology experts say that early recognition of symptoms, public education, and psychosocial support are critical to improving survival rates and ensuring treatment adherence.

Lakshmi R. Varma, a paediatric oncology counsellor at Narayana Health said that many parents are unaware that even children can develop cancer.

She emphasised that awareness initiatives in paediatric clinics, rural outreach programmes, and training primary care doctors, are essential to ensure early referral and reduce fear-driven delays, especially where tertiary care remains limited.

She pointed out that several families still believe cancer is contagious, often leading to social isolation of affected children.

Some view the diagnosis as a result of past wrongdoing or fate, which adds to stigma and delays timely medical care.

Early symptoms such as persistent fever, fatigue, pallor, unexplained weight loss, frequent infections, or unusual swelling are often dismissed as routine childhood illnesses.

Dr Intezar Mehdi, Director of paediatric haematology oncology & BMT at HCG Cancer Hospital said, childhood cancers account for only two to five per cent of all cancer cases, but India’s large child population still results in tens of thousands of diagnoses each year. “Out of every 10,000 children, one may develop cancer,” he noted.