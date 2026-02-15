DKS shown black flags by Banjara protesters

DAVANGERE: Black flags were waved at Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar by a group of protesters during the 287 birth anniversary celebration of Sant Sevalal at Bayaghad in Davanagere district on Saturday. The protesters were said to represent the Banjara community who were left out of the internal reservation quota.

Amidst the hubbub Shivakumar addressed the gathering briefly and left the place. The DCM lauded the support given by the Banjara community at his home constituency of Kanakapura. He said the Congress is committed for the upliftment of the Banjara community.

Responding to the ‘Go Back’ slogans Shivakumar said, “DK will not budge for these type of orchestrated protests. We all are here to take part in the religious programme irrespective of party politics. We play politics during elections and not at religious and spiritual programmes.”

Later the DCM told reporters that the protest was orchestrated by Kudachi MLA P Rajeev. “I knew about this protest before my arrival at the venue. I will take all the brickbats as a positive sign and ensure that all the oppressed communities are brought to the main stream of society,” he added.

He said that it was the Congress that had given Banjaras SC status, 1.11 crore title deeds to the Thanda dwellers and set up the Karnataka Thanda Development Corporation. When asked about when he is going to become chief minister, he said that, “Good time is coming and time will give answer to all the questions.”