Doctor booked for cheating MBBS aspirants of Rs 75 lakh in Karnataka

BELAGAVI: ‘In a major education fraud case, a doctor from Yamanapur has been booked for allegedly cheating 37 people of nearly Rs 75 lakh by promising MBBS admissions and jobs in Russia.

The accused has been identified as Suraj Ashok Angolkar, a resident of Haripriya Kunj, Maruti Galli, Yamanapur. He reportedly runs Sneha Clinic at Rajendra Complex in Khade Bazaar along with his wife.

Based on the complaint, a case has been registered at Khade Bazar Police Station.

According to the complaint filed by Azaruddin Abdul Samad Rangari (32), a resident of New Gandhinagar, the accused approached him in November 2024 claiming he had completed MBBS in Russia and had strong contacts with medical colleges there. He allegedly assured admissions to MBBS courses and well-paying jobs in Russia with a monthly salary of 90,000 rubles (approximately ` 1.04 lakh) along with meals.

Believing his claims, the complainant, his friends, and others paid a total of Rs 74 lakh — Rs 13.5 lakh via PhonePe transfers and Rs 60.5 lakh in cash at the clinic.

The accused allegedly sent 22 candidates to Russia on visit visas instead of work visas, and they were sent back to India after 15 days. Realizing they had been duped, the victims approached the police. Inspector Mahantesh Dhamanvar is investigating the case.