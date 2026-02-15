Don’t politicise child rights body: Activists

BENGALURU: Even as the department of women and child development invites applications for the appointment of chairperson and members to the Karnataka State Commission for Protection of Child Rights (KSCPCR) with a tenure of three years, child rights activists have expressed concern about political interference in the process.

The activists said these posts should be filled with persons who can work across the state independently to protect the rights of children, without any bias or affiliation towards a particular political party.

The former chairperson of commission, K Naganna Gowda, was appointed by the BJP despite his name not being in the list of applicants, sparking a controversy. The appointments of Kripa Alva by the Congress and Umesha Aradhya by BJP to the commission had also raised eyebrows.

These appointments by both leading national parties have not only set a bad precedent but also politicised the institution, leaving no place to address the issues of children and women.

Child Rights Trust Executive Director Vasudev Sharma said, “The KSCPCR is a statutory body constituted under the Commission for Protection of Child Rights Act, 2005. The Act prescribes the qualifications required to be appointed as the chairperson and members.

The applicants should have at least 10 years of experience working in the field of child rights and must be aware of all the laws governing this subject, psychology of children and much more. However, at the last moment, all these criteria were manipulated and the parties in power appointed candidates of their choice.”