Drinking water quality sees big improvement in Karnataka

MANGALURU: Contamination in Karnataka’s drinking water has shown a marked decline over the last three years, according to data tabled in the Lok Sabha by the Union Ministry of Jal Shakti on February 12.

As per data, the number of samples found non-compliant with prescribed quality standards has fallen steadily.

Chemical contamination cases dropped from 24,917 in 2023-24 to 17,261 in 2024-25 and further to 10,911 in 2025-26 (as on date). Bacteriological contamination has seen an even sharper fall -- from 4,670 in 2023-24 to 2,574 in 2024-25 and just 452 so far in 2025-26.

A closer look at contaminant-wise data reveals both progress and persistent hotspots across districts.

In 2023-24, nitrate and fluoride contamination were widespread. Nitrate-affected samples peaked in districts such as Chikkaballapur (563), Chitradurga (504), Vijayapura (340), Mandya (316), and Tumakuru (300). Fluoride was high in Chitradurga (437), Chikkaballapur (389), Raichur (320), and Tumakuru (211).

Microbial contamination was significant in Bengaluru Urban (338 E. coli; 444 total coliform), Chikkaballapur (404 E. coli; 838 total coliform), Mandya (48 E. coli; 483 total coliform) and Hassan (81 E. coli; 182 total coliform).

By 2024-25, overall contamination counts reduced. Nitrate levels remained elevated in Chikkaballapur (382), Vijayapura (359), Koppal (349), Mandya (373), Belagavi (302) and Tumakuru (198). Fluoride contamination continued in Tumakuru (248) and Chitradurga (252).

Microbial contamination, though reduced at the aggregate level, persisted in districts such as Mandya (201 E. coli), Koppal (196), Mysuru (235), and Kolar (380 E.