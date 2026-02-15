Karnataka BJP BYV Vijayendra accuses State Government of misusing Central grants

BENGALURU: Karnataka BJP president BY Vijayendra accused the state government of misusing Rs 1,323.96 crore special central grants by diverting funds to other departments instead of using them for designated projects.

Speaking to media persons in Bengaluru, the BJP leader said that fabricated utilization certificates were submitted to the Centre under pressure from the Finance Department.

Vijayendra said that on July 1, 2025, funds were released for capital investment, and the Karnataka Minor Irrigation Department and Krishna Bhagya Jala Nigam were supposed to submit utilization certificates. He alleged that certificates were issued despite funds not being properly utilized.

Vijayendra said the BJP MLAs had questioned where the Rs 5,000 crore allocated under the Gruhalakshmi scheme had been transferred, but the Chief Minister has not provided clear answers in the Assembly, even when questioned by the Leader of Opposition R Ashok. He demanded that the Chief Minister clarify the status of the Rs 5,000 crore allocation.

On the Congress government in the state completing 1,000 days in office and celebrating the occasion with a grand event in Haveri on Saturday, the BJP leader said the government betrayed poor citizens, farmers, women, and youth by telling “a thousand lies” while celebrating 1000 days in office.

He accused the Chief Minister, who claims to represent AHINDA communities, of doing justice only to minorities while neglecting Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, Backward Classes, Vokkaligas, and Veerashaiva-Lingayat communities. He also accused the government of appeasing minorities, insulting Hindus, and neglecting youth.