Karnataka contractors threaten state-wide protest over unpaid Rs 37,000 crore dues

SHIVAMOGGA: The Karnataka State Contractors’ Association (KSCA) on Saturday threatened to organise a state-wide protest on March 5 unless the government immediately released their Rs 37,000 crore dues for developmental works they have undertaken.

Speaking to reporters in Shivamogga, KSCA president R Manjunath said they are planning a massive but peaceful protest in Bengaluru’s Freedom park. He was speaking after participating in the preliminary meeting and added that families of the contractors will also stage protests to convince the government.

“Chief Minister Siddaramaiah should take steps to release the due amount of Rs 37,000 cr promptly. If the government adopts an apathetic attitude, contractors across the state will boycott work and stage protests.” he said.

Manjunath said the association had submitted a 100-page memorandum to the government and the ministers concerned called meetings to discuss it, but the CM was yet to break silence over the matter.

There are many small and medium contractors in the state. Distressed contractors have even pledged ornaments belonging to their spouses and other family members, as well as other valuables, to ensure completion of works. While other states listen to the grievances of their contractors, the Karnataka government is hardly concerned, Manjunath said.

The association’s working president KS Shanthe Gowda presided over the meeting.