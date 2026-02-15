Karnataka leadership tussle: Only CM, DCM know what high command told them, says Muniyappa

KOLAR: Only Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivia Kumar knew what the high command told them, the decision-making authority is with the high command, said Veteran Congress Leader, Food and Civil Supplies Minister KH Muniyappa on the Karnataka leadership tussle.

He spoke to TNIE after offering prayers in the famous Kotilingeshwara Swamy Temple near KGF, along with his daughter and KGF MLA Roopa Kala Sashidhar.

Replying to a question on the change of Chief Minister and the utter chaos prevailing in the Congress party among the leaders and party workers, Muniyappa said all is well in congress party, the chief minister will be presenting his record 17th Budget, and said only the chief minister and the deputy chief minister knew what the high command had told them.

Muniyappa said congress party is grand old party, the final authority is high command.

Replying to a question whether he suggested the high command to resolve the issues regarding the change of chief minister, Muniyappa said he told State In Charge Surjeewala to give a clear message in this regard as this has become news.

He added that he also said the interest of the Congress party is more important and said he suggested Surjeewala in the capacity as he is one among the senior congress leader in nation level.