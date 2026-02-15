Karnataka leadership tussle: Only CM, DCM know what high command told them, says Muniyappa

KOLAR: Only Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivia Kumar knew what the high command told them, the decision-making authority is with the high command, said Veteran Congress Leader, Food and Civil Supplies Minister KH Muniyappa on the Karnataka leadership tussle.
He spoke to TNIE after offering prayers in the famous Kotilingeshwara Swamy Temple near KGF, along with his daughter and KGF MLA Roopa Kala Sashidhar.
Replying to a question on the change of Chief Minister and the utter chaos prevailing in the Congress party among the leaders and party workers, Muniyappa said all is well in congress party, the chief minister will be presenting his record 17th Budget, and said only the chief minister and the deputy chief minister knew what the high command had told them.
Muniyappa said congress party is grand old party, the final authority is high command.
Replying to a question whether he suggested the high command to resolve the issues regarding the change of chief minister, Muniyappa said he told State In Charge Surjeewala to give a clear message in this regard as this has become news.
He added that he also said the interest of the Congress party is more important and said he suggested Surjeewala in the capacity as he is one among the senior congress leader in nation level.
Muniyappa replying to another question over the appointment of new board members, whether it will not be an additional burden for the government, said the Congress government in the state is financially good, the party workers and leaders who worked for the party should be identified, accordingly, the decision has been made.
Speaking on the Dalit Chief Minister, Muniyappa said it is a long-standing demand that at an appropriate time, the issue will be taken up with the high command. He said that it was the Scheduled Caste, Scheduled Tribe, OBC, and all the communities that brought Congress into power by winning 136 seats.
Speaking on Ethinahole project, Muniyappa admitted that there is delay in completing the project and it was due to land acquisition. Some of the farmers approached the court, and now everything is being solved, he said.
DK Shiva Kumar, who is holding the irrigation portfolio, is keen on solving the issue and implementing the project, and added that the state government is keen on providing water from Sakleshpura to Nangli, the bordering area of Kolar district, where there is sufficient water.
Speaking on the budget, Muniyappa said Siddaramaiah will present a budget that is pro-people and benefits all walks of people.
Kotilinga Temple Administrator Kumari, Vyasya Mandali corporation chairman Ram Prasad, senior leader Jayadeva, KUDA Chairman Srinivas, Somashekar, and others were present.