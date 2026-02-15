Karnataka's budget: Renewed focus on agriculture amid political shifts

Amidst the thorny and unending speculation over the leadership change, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah is preparing to present his record 17th budget on March 6.

Subtle power struggles could have some influence on the budget as the CM would be looking to make the most of every opportunity to further cement his position. However, maintaining fiscal prudence and welfare programmes, including guarantee schemes, are likely to be the central points.

While political compulsions and urgent demand for outcomes may lead to more attention and allocation for certain schemes and departments, all-important agriculture and allied sectors need a much stronger push. Farmers require higher assistance as they continue to cope with uncertainties due to various factors, including price fluctuations, inadequate cold storage and transportation facilities, and crop loss due to heavy rains, floods, or droughts.

Last year, sugarcane farmers protested demanding a fair price to clear their dues; mango growers faced hardship as they depended on pulp extraction units in the neighbouring state, and farmers’ suicides continued. All these highlight the need for a holistic, long-term approach in the budget as well as effective implementation. Agriculture and allied sectors were among the six key focus areas in Siddaramaiah’s last budget. However, how many of those announcements were translated into reality and implemented? A status report could help bring accountability to the system.

The government needs to take a comprehensive view of the sector and come up with long-term measures to empower farmers through initiatives to boost their morale and increase their income. Such measures can also go a long way in preventing farmer suicides.