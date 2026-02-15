Leaders, seers unite to honor Dr Bhimanna Khandre's legacy in Bengaluru

BENGALURU: Politicians,, seers and community members paid rich tributes to veteran leader Dr Bhimanna Khandre at a commemorative programme on Palace Grounds in Bengaluru, recalling his lifelong commitment to equality, farmers’ welfare and social justice.

AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and a galaxy of top politicians and dignitaries spoke at the condolence meeting Dr Khandre, a former minister and former president of the Veerashaiva Mahasabha, passed way recently.

DCM DK Shivakumar, Shivaratri Deshikendra Swamiji of Suttur Mutt, Shivamurthy Shivacharya Mahaswamiji of Sirigere Brihanmutt, Basavalinga Pattadevaru, Junior Swamiji Gurubasava Pattadevaru, Shivananda Swamiji, Siddarama Sharana of Beldale, Union Minister V Somanna, Council Chairman Basavaraj Horatti, Assembly Speaker UT Khader, former CMs M Veerappa Moily and BS Yediyurappa, and several ministers were present.

Forest, Ecology and Environment Minister Eshwar B Khandre, remembering his father, said he lived by the ideals of Basavanna, advocating a society free from caste, class, religious and gender discrimination. He noted that Khandre consistently helped the poor and the oppressed who approached him for justice and always placed the nation first. Khandre recalled that his father remained deeply concerned about farmers and fought relentlessly to secure justice for them.

As national president of the Veerashaiva Lingayat Mahasabha, he worked to unite various sub-sects of the community and organised major gatherings of religious leaders. The minister said Dr Khandre had envisioned a hostel for nearly 1,000 girl students in Bengaluru, a project now being pursued.

Moily described Dr Khandre as a man of impeccable integrity whose inclusion in the cabinet brought distinction to the government. Union MoS V Somanna highlighted Dr Khandre’s role in ensuring that Bidar district remained part of Karnataka during state reorganisation.