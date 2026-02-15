Low staff, poor facilities plague government hospitals: Lokayukta Justice BS Patil

BENGALURU: Lokayukta Justice BS Patil bemoaned the poor state of government hospitals in the state. He said that inspections carried out in hospitals during his tenure as Upa Lokayukta documented the absence of staff, including doctors, insufficient medicines, lack of hygienic and proper facilities, etc.

He was speaking on the occasion of National Institute of Mental Health and Neuro Sciences (NIMHANS) celebrating 51 years of service in mental health across the state. He said, “We have visited institutes like Kidwai, KC General, Victoria and many other government hospitals across the state. Many complaints were filed against the authorities for not rendering the services in a proper way to the public and I am still monitoring them.

It is pathetic to see that the vision established at the start of these institutes gradually fades away and greed sets in. When the officials are paid good salaries and other allowances at the right time to render public service, greed shouldn’t have a place.”

Emphasising on the pressure on NIMHANS infrastructure and staff in treating lakhs of patients from across the state, he said government hospitals should have a wing to treat neurological and related issues in addition to telemedicine facilities.

Kshaya Jeevan Raksha, a manual for treating and prevention of suicide in routine healthcare especially among patients suffering from tuberculosis was released.