Our guarantees have got international recognition: Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah

HAVERI : While Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has claimed that the five guarantees implemented by the Congress government in Karnataka have gotten international recognition, as they were hailed by the United Nations and Nobel laureates Amartya Sen and Abhijit Banerjee, Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar has asserted that the state’s guarantees have become the country’s guarantees, as other states have followed the same.
The CM and Deputy CM were addressing the ‘Bhoo Guarantee Samarpana Samavesha’ held in Haveri to distribute title deeds to over 1 lakh beneficiaries and celebrate the Congress government completing 1,000 days in office in the state.
Siddaramaiah said that studies have recognised that the purchasing power as well as the per capita income of the people in the state have considerably improved after the implementation of the guarantees, adding that these prosperities have pushed Karnataka to the top in the country in Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP).
Accusing the BJP of spreading canards over the fiscal condition of the state, the CM said that his government has spent a whopping Rs 1.18 lakh crore to implement the guarantees. “If the state’s treasury is empty, is it possible to spend such a big sum of money for a welfare programme?” he questioned and charged that the BJP, which failed to fulfil its promises when in power, has now indulged in false propaganda.
“We have achieved all these accomplishments despite the injustice by the Union Government,” Siddaramaiah said, expressing anger that former CMs and current MPs Basavaraj Bommai and Jagadish Shettar and Union Minister Pralhad Joshi have not spoken out against the injustice meted out to the state by the Centre.
“Our government has completed two years and nine months in office. Of the 590 promises we made, 243 have been fulfilled. The rest will also be fulfilled,” he said and added that even during 2013-18, his government had fulfilled all the promises made and implemented 30 additional promises not mentioned in the manifesto.
On the distribution of the title deed to beneficiaries, the CM said that the government has been distributing title deeds to 1 lakh beneficiaries for the second time through the Revenue Department. “So far, we have created a record by distributing title deeds to 2.2 lakh families,” he said, adding that his government is people-centric. He praised Revenue Minister Krishna Byre Gowda, stating that there has been revolutionary progress in the department after he took charge.
Seventh guarantee: DKS
Deputy CM DK Shivakumar said the seventh guarantee being promised by his government was “water” through the implementation of pending projects connected to the Krishna, Cauvery, and Mahadayi rivers. After successfully implementing guarantees, including the Bhoo Guarantee, the government would strive hard to execute the seventh one, he promised.
The government has already announced Rs 35-40 lakh per acre for the acquisition of land for the third phase of the Upper Krishna project, and a detailed project report is being prepared for the Mekedatu project, he said. “Once the Centre accords wildlife clearance to the Mahadayi diversion, the project implementation would commence,” he said and charged that the delay in giving permission by the Centre was delaying the projects.
Lashing out at the BJP for playing emotional politics and politics of religion, Shivakumar said, “No God is restricted to only the BJP. There should be dharma in politics, but not politics in the name of dharma. God never gives a curse or a boon, but provides opportunity, and one should utilise the opportunity for the public good.”
No Hope on Centre: CM
Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said he has no hope from the Centre as far as the Bedti-Varada river linking project is concerned. Reacting to a query regarding the opposition expressed by the people of Uttara Kannada to the Bedthi-Varada river linking project, Siddaramaiah told the media that the DPR has already been sent to the Union Government, and they have to take a decision on it. “The Centre is not taking any decision on any matter. Therefore, we neither have assurance nor confidence that they will make a decision,” the CM said.