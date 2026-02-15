Our guarantees have got international recognition: Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah

“Our government has completed two years and nine months in office. Of the 590 promises we made, 243 have been fulfilled. The rest will also be fulfilled,” he said and added that even during 2013-18, his government had fulfilled all the promises made and implemented 30 additional promises not mentioned in the manifesto.

On the distribution of the title deed to beneficiaries, the CM said that the government has been distributing title deeds to 1 lakh beneficiaries for the second time through the Revenue Department. “So far, we have created a record by distributing title deeds to 2.2 lakh families,” he said, adding that his government is people-centric. He praised Revenue Minister Krishna Byre Gowda, stating that there has been revolutionary progress in the department after he took charge.

Seventh guarantee: DKS

Deputy CM DK Shivakumar said the seventh guarantee being promised by his government was “water” through the implementation of pending projects connected to the Krishna, Cauvery, and Mahadayi rivers. After successfully implementing guarantees, including the Bhoo Guarantee, the government would strive hard to execute the seventh one, he promised.

The government has already announced Rs 35-40 lakh per acre for the acquisition of land for the third phase of the Upper Krishna project, and a detailed project report is being prepared for the Mekedatu project, he said. “Once the Centre accords wildlife clearance to the Mahadayi diversion, the project implementation would commence,” he said and charged that the delay in giving permission by the Centre was delaying the projects.

Lashing out at the BJP for playing emotional politics and politics of religion, Shivakumar said, “No God is restricted to only the BJP. There should be dharma in politics, but not politics in the name of dharma. God never gives a curse or a boon, but provides opportunity, and one should utilise the opportunity for the public good.”

No Hope on Centre: CM

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said he has no hope from the Centre as far as the Bedti-Varada river linking project is concerned. Reacting to a query regarding the opposition expressed by the people of Uttara Kannada to the Bedthi-Varada river linking project, Siddaramaiah told the media that the DPR has already been sent to the Union Government, and they have to take a decision on it. “The Centre is not taking any decision on any matter. Therefore, we neither have assurance nor confidence that they will make a decision,” the CM said.