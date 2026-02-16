Hoax bomb threat disrupts proceedings at the District Court in Madikeri

MADIKERI: Proceedings at the District Court in Madikeri were disrupted following a hoax bomb threat on Tuesday morning.

Everyone present at the Court was evacuated, and the police, along with a dog squad, rushed to the Court premises after the administrator received a bomb threat email.

As confirmed by sources, the administrator of the District Court received an email from an anonymous ID threatening to blow up the Court at 12.15 pm.

The administrator, who read the email after reporting to work in the morning, alerted the police.

The police thoroughly scrutinized the premises until 12.15 pm.

Reentry to the Court was allowed only after the threat was confirmed to be a hoax.

Madikeri DySP Suraj, Madikeri Rural Inspector Chandrashekar and several police personnel were present during the scrutiny.

A complaint on the hoax threat has been filed by the Court administrator with Madikeri City Police. Police are tracing the details of the email ID.