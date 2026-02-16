KARNATAKA DIALOGUES | 'Why rocket science is rocket science': BV Guruprasad

Advances in space-based applications have helped India strengthen its food security, communications, navigation and overall national infrastructure. In an interaction with The New Indian Express, Jawaharlal Nehru Planetarium Director BV Guruprasad says space science is complex and demands seamless integration of multiple engineering disciplines, but the trajectory of India’s space research remains strong despite setbacks of late. Excerpts...
What is the state of the Indian space sector currently?
Before 2020, things were a bit different because most of the work pertaining to space was being done by the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO). Then, the government brought in major reforms in the private sector. It created certain agencies like NewSpace India Limited (NSIL), whose mandate is to market India’s space capabilities. In the meantime, the private sector was already established.
For example, Godrej & Boyce has been working with ISRO in developing engines for launch vehicles like the Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV). Then you have around 300 space research-based startups in India. For regularisation of all these elements, IN-SPACe was created as a regulatory body to help the space sector grow over the years.
Where do you see India in the next 10 years?
India has made remarkable progress in space research and continues to set ambitious goals. Upcoming missions include Chandrayaan-4 and Chandrayaan-5 in collaboration with Japan, the Bharatiya Antariksha Station and the Man on Moon mission that aim for a sustained presence in space. Space is complex and demands seamless integration of multiple engineering disciplines. But despite setbacks, the trajectory of India’s space research remains strong and optimistic.
What about the setbacks?
Space is not for the faint hearted. Rocket science is not easy. Every launch brings butterflies in the stomach of people who launch it. Space is a seamless confluence of many engineering departments, including mechanical, computer science, electrical and electronics, AI and ML, communications, chemical and civil engineering. Inevitably, there are temporary setbacks.
How is the funding for space research in India compared to other countries?
The government has been supportive since the beginning. The Indian National Committee on Space Research was formed when China attacked India. Even under such difficult circumstances, a space programme was organised. It has grown by leaps and bounds. The funding is around $1.5 billion. NASA’s budget is $24-25 billion. Unofficial reports say that China dedicates around $13-14 billion to its space programme.
Are the funds enough?
We have accomplished Chandrayaan-1 and Mangalyaan within Rs 400 crore, which is not easy. We have proved that such missions can be accomplished at a modest cost. Let us not compare.
Why is India slow compared to other countries in launches and achieving targets?
It depends on the perspective of what is considered slow or fast. In the 1960s, the United States accelerated the Apollo programme due to Cold War pressure. Today, competition is different, often driven by commercial urgency. India’s approach has focused first on meeting national requirements rather than racing timelines. ISRO traditionally handled most space activities, but now the private sector and startups have been brought in to enhance capacity and expand India’s share in the global space economy. With this transition under way, it is reasonable to allow time for these reforms and new players to demonstrate results.
Globally, where do we stand? What is our ranking?
Comparisons must be seen in the context of budgets. Agencies like NASA and China’s space programme operate with significantly larger funding than India. If India had similar resources and failed to match their accomplishments, then the comparison would be fair. However, given the resources allocated, India’s achievements are highly significant. Only a few countries — the United States, Russia, China, Japan, France and India — possess end-to-end capability to design, develop, test, integrate, launch and manage large satellites. With missions such as Chandrayaan-3, India has demonstrated comprehensive expertise, placing it among leading global space powers.
What role does the space sector play in the defence and agricultural sector?
I cannot comment much on the defence sector. However, satellites play a crucial role in comprehensive security, beyond purely military needs. In agriculture, their contribution has been significant since the experimental Bhaskar Earth observation satellites. Today, they help estimate crop acreage, predict yields and detect early diseases. From the 1970s to the latest indigenous remote sensing satellites, India has strengthened its food security, communications, navigation and overall national infrastructure through space-based applications.
What is the significance of new telescopes which the Union government announced and what role will they play in future?
Building telescopes is a complex, long-term engineering effort that cannot be rushed. India has world-class facilities like the Hanle telescope and the Udaipur Solar Observatory. Scientific infrastructure takes years of planning and patience.
What is Jawaharlal Nehru Planetarium (JNP) doing to keep science alive in young minds?
India has achieved a lot in space research; but the youth of today have to take it forward. We have programmes which are part of our non-formal science education infrastructure. We have programmes for students at different levels. For students in Grades 3–5, we have a programme called Tiny Tots that runs during summer holidays. For Grades 6-7, we have Fun with Science. These two are grouped and called SEED (Science Education at the Elementary Developmental level). For high school students and those in Classes 11 and 12, there is a weekly Science Over the Weekend (SOW) programme. Faculty from JNP and other institutions provide training which also includes practicals. For the undergrads, there is the Research Education Advancement Programme (REAP).
Which institutions are onboard?
We have onboarded faculty from International Centre for Theoretical Sciences (ICTS), Indian Institute of Science (IISc), National Centre for Biological Sciences (NCBS), Indian Institute of Astrophysics (IIA) and some private educational institutions like Christ University.
Are these programmes only for private schools, or do government school students also participate in large numbers?
All programmes are open to everyone. They are not limited to private school students. Government school students participate actively in large numbers across all the initiatives. We are committed to inclusivity and equal opportunity for students from all backgrounds. In addition, we run a dedicated programme called Taralaya Pravasa, designed exclusively for government school students from any part of Karnataka, strengthening their participation in science outreach.
What are the retention rates for these programmes? Do students drop out before completion?
There are cases where dropouts occur due to various reasons, but students who have a genuine inclination toward research continue. The advanced programmes are rigorous and involve faculty from various professional institutions. While minor dropouts are inevitable, committed students remain engaged and pursue research seriously.
What about popularisation of science?
An integral component is our sky show, which runs twice a day. We also have Sun and its Family show, explaining the solar system. On weekends, the Dawn of the Space Age show runs. We are working to launch a show on the Chandrayaan. We have science exhibitions called Science in Action. We create and launch water rockets with children. Also, whenever there is a launch by ISRO, a live telecast with bilingual commentary in English and Kannada is done in simple language for people to understand.
Can you tell us about the rural penetration in popularising space?
We reach rural students by conducting workshops outside the planetarium and are working closely with the Science and Technology Department. Recently, 823 simple reflector telescopes were distributed to residential government schools. With the help of experts from the Indian Institute of Astrophysics, workshops for teachers were conducted on how to use these telescopes. The fundamentals of telescopes were also explained to them. These efforts are part of a mission-mode initiative to strengthen science education in rural and semi-urban regions and ensure that students who cannot visit the planetarium gain hands-on exposure to astronomy.
Are parents seeing science beyond engineering and medicine as a viable career path?
Parents today appreciate science, but career prospects continue to shape their preferences. Engineering still offers the widest range of opportunities and even within engineering, students gravitate towards software and emerging fields like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning. While research opportunities are growing and the government is making significant efforts to promote scientific careers, many families view engineering and medicine as more stable and financially secure paths. Encouraging a broader understanding of science as a field with diverse career avenues remains an ongoing challenge.
Don’t you think that we need more planetariums in Tier 2 and 3 cities as there are only smaller telescopes in libraries?
Apart from mobile planetariums, the state government has established planetariums in other cities. There are many other smaller cities where they are establishing regular planetariums. Establishing them might be easier but running them properly is not that easy a job.
With the State Budget approaching, are there any specific requirements for the planetarium? Are you satisfied with the current budgetary allocation?
The planetarium is seeking support to upgrade its projection system, though the chairman has expressed satisfaction with current allocations. A significant portion of expenses is met from grants from the Department of Science and Technology.