Karnataka MLA Basavaraj sent to seven days police custody in Biklu Shiva murder case

BENGALURU: Former minister and BJP MLA Byrathi Basavaraj has been remanded to seven days in police custody in connection with the murder of rowdy sheeter-turned-realtor Shivaprakash alias Biklu Shiva, after doctors at Jayadeva Institute of Cardiovascular Sciences and Research certified him medically fit.

The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) arrested the KR Puram MLA at Kempegowda International Airport on Thursday evening after he landed from Ahmedabad, hours after the Supreme Court rejected his anticipatory bail plea.

On Friday, CID officials produced Basavaraj before the Special Court for cases against sitting and former MPs/MLAs. After Basavaraj’s advocate raised concerns about his heart-related issues, the court referred him for a medical examination at Jayadeva Hospital. Doctors on Sunday declared him fit. Basavaraj was subsequently produced before Judge Shivakumar at the latter’s residence on Sunday.

The police had sought nine days custody of Basavaraj, however, his advocate objected. The court then granted seven days of police custody.

Basavaraj’s counsel requested permission to provide him home-cooked food, but the court instructed the defence to file a formal application. The judge directed that food be provided to him in accordance with the diet chart prescribed by Jayadeva Hospital.