Lokayukta traps KAS officer, village asst seeking Rs 40k bribe in Karnataka

SHIVAMOGGA: A senior KAS officer serving as special land acquisition officer for the NH-206 project and a village assistant on Saturday fell into a trap set by the Lokayukta police to expose bribery. The duo was arrested on charges of demanding and accepting Rs 40,000 bribe to release pending vehicle rental dues.

Keshavamurthy V, the complainant and a driver from Othigatta village in Shivamogga taluk, had leased his Maruti Ertiga car to the office of Special Land acquisition Officer Siddalinga Reddy about two years ago. The monthly rent was being paid by cheque.

According to the complaint, Reddy allegedly demanded Rs 40,000 to clear the rental payment for November 2025. On receiving the complaint, the Lokayukta police registered a case under the Prevention of Corruption Act at the Shivamogga Lokayukta police station and set the trap.