LoP Ashoka slams Karnataka govt over contractors' dues

BENGALURU: Leader of Opposition R Ashoka slammed the state government for not paying contractors their due of Rs 37,000 crore. “This is a government that finds funds for publicity, appeasement and political management, but claims helplessness when it comes to paying those who built our roads, schools, hospitals and public infrastructure. This is more than just financial mismanagement, this is betrayal,” he said.

The BJP leader said, “When lakhs of workers and thousands of contractors are waiting for their hard-earned dues, the government chooses apathy over accountability. Rs 37,000 crore in pending payments is not a minor administrative lapse, it is fiscal collapse.”

The contractors are not large and rich companies, he said. “They are local contractors, engineers, suppliers and daily wage workers who executed government works in good faith. Many have mortgaged homes, pledged family gold and borrowed at high interest rates to complete public projects. Today, instead of clearing dues, this government is forcing them to protest on the streets.”

Ashoka stressed that if the government cannot honour its commitments, it has no moral right to govern. “Delayed payments mean stalled projects, job losses and economic slowdown across the state. The ripple effect of this irresponsibility will hurt Karnataka’s growth and credibility,” he added.