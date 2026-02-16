RSS an evil spirit, BJP its shadow: Karnataka Minister Priyank Kharge

BENGALURU: IT-BT Minister Priyank Kharge compared the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) to an “evil spirit” whose shadow is the BJP. “RSS is a devil, but we are fighting its shadow (BJP). If we beat the devil, our country will flourish,’’ he said at a book release event here on Sunday.

Kharge said the BJP without RSS will fare worse than the regional party JDS. “India’s National Security Advisor Ajit Doval called upon the youth to avenge injustice. One of his sons is an American citizen while the other is in the United Kingdom.

Those who are wearing saffron shawl and talking about the country, how many of their children are working for the nation? Do their children go to any goshala? Or do they fight for Hinduism on the streets? They do not. They are well settled outside India. Safeguarding cattle and religion are on the shoulders of the poor,’’ he said.

He noted that while RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat urged Hindus to have three children for the survival of Hinduism, he remains a bachelor. “Do those who follow Manuvaada uplold the Constitution? RSS is 52 years old and they have not hoisted the Tricolour on their offices.