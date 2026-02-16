RSS an evil spirit, BJP its shadow: Karnataka Minister Priyank Kharge

BENGALURU: IT-BT Minister Priyank Kharge compared the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) to an “evil spirit” whose shadow is the BJP. “RSS is a devil, but we are fighting its shadow (BJP). If we beat the devil, our country will flourish,’’ he said at a book release event here on Sunday.
Kharge said the BJP without RSS will fare worse than the regional party JDS. “India’s National Security Advisor Ajit Doval called upon the youth to avenge injustice. One of his sons is an American citizen while the other is in the United Kingdom.
Those who are wearing saffron shawl and talking about the country, how many of their children are working for the nation? Do their children go to any goshala? Or do they fight for Hinduism on the streets? They do not. They are well settled outside India. Safeguarding cattle and religion are on the shoulders of the poor,’’ he said.
He noted that while RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat urged Hindus to have three children for the survival of Hinduism, he remains a bachelor. “Do those who follow Manuvaada uplold the Constitution? RSS is 52 years old and they have not hoisted the Tricolour on their offices.
RSS has a network of over 2,500 organisations across the world and get money from them. These people are into money laundering. Where are they getting the money from? They want us to be civilised and pay taxes, but they are out of this ambit. It will be a problem if we do not question this,’’ he said.
Kharge said that because of communal issues, investors are hesitant to set up IT-BT companies in Dakshina Kannada district. Taking to social media, he stated that BJP and RSS want the youth to “avenge injustice” by taking to the streets.
He posted, “They provoke violence and bloodshed and ruin the future of the youth, while their children study abroad, become industrialists and venture capitalists and then lecture the world about Bharat. Why don’t we see BJP leaders children in Khaki chaddis wielding lathis protecting Dharma and Gaumata?”