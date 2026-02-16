Safari ban in Karnataka driving tourists to Kerala, TN: Eco-Tourism Resorts Association

BENGALURU: Curbing eco-tourism and the safari ban in Karnataka has opened up revenue opportunities for neighbouring states and led to a tussle in Karnataka. Locals are demanding reopening of the safari, as the decision is affecting their livelihood.

Members of Karnataka Eco-Tourism Resorts Association (KETRA) said that the state is affected financially. “Since we are unable to offer safari activity in Karnataka, Kerala and Tamil Nadu have benefited. Safari in Ranthambore, Corbett and other places is also seeing a spike,” KETRA members said.

Following an increase in human deaths due to tiger and leopard attacks, Karnataka issued orders to close down safaris in two prime tiger reserves, Bandipur and Nagarahole. In December, the government said safaris would be reopened in a phased manner. Directions were also issued to prepare a report on carrying capacity.

There are around 35 resorts registered under KETRA. “Member resorts and associated tourism businesses in the Bandipur-Nagarahole landscape are losing around Rs 3 crore per day due to cancellations and reduced bookings. Occupancy at several properties dropped by 50-80% this year,” said Thomas Emmanuel Ramapuram, KETRA member and resort owner in Kabini.