Safari ban in Karnataka driving tourists to Kerala, TN: Eco-Tourism Resorts Association

BENGALURU: Curbing eco-tourism and the safari ban in Karnataka has opened up revenue opportunities for neighbouring states and led to a tussle in Karnataka. Locals are demanding reopening of the safari, as the decision is affecting their livelihood.
Members of Karnataka Eco-Tourism Resorts Association (KETRA) said that the state is affected financially. “Since we are unable to offer safari activity in Karnataka, Kerala and Tamil Nadu have benefited. Safari in Ranthambore, Corbett and other places is also seeing a spike,” KETRA members said.
Following an increase in human deaths due to tiger and leopard attacks, Karnataka issued orders to close down safaris in two prime tiger reserves, Bandipur and Nagarahole. In December, the government said safaris would be reopened in a phased manner. Directions were also issued to prepare a report on carrying capacity.
There are around 35 resorts registered under KETRA. “Member resorts and associated tourism businesses in the Bandipur-Nagarahole landscape are losing around Rs 3 crore per day due to cancellations and reduced bookings. Occupancy at several properties dropped by 50-80% this year,” said Thomas Emmanuel Ramapuram, KETRA member and resort owner in Kabini.
The KETRA members said around 8,000 people are directly and indirectly dependent on eco-tourism. Arjun Kapoor, founding member of KETRA and resort owner, said the rise in number of safari vehicles has not led to conflict. “Rise in tiger numbers in Karnataka is a result of conservation success. Eco-tourism goes hand-in-hand with conservation, and safaris should not be blamed for this,” he said.
KETRA said, “It will have a ripple effect in subsequent years, particularly on international tourists. Travel agents have stopped bookings for Karnataka for next year. Conservation efforts should be uniform across southern states.”
Additional Principal Chief Conservator of Forests, Wildlife, Bishwajit Mishra said it is first time ever that safaris have been closed completely.
The government is yet to take final decision.