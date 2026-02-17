Final rites held for Bengaluru techie shot dead in Canada

BENGALURU: The parents and relatives of software engineer Chandan Kumar, who was shot dead in Canada, broke down when his mortal remains reached his home on Monday morning, ten days after his death. The final rites were held at his hometown, Thyamagondlu in Nelamangala, on Monday evening.

The mortal remains arrived at Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru from Delhi late on Sunday night and the body was later taken to his residence by ambulance. It was kept for the public to pay their respects between 12 noon and 3pm after which the final rites were performed.

Chandan Kumar (37), who was working as a project manager at a private company and residing in Brampton, Canada, was shot dead by unidentified assailants on February 7 around 3.30pm near a parking lot near Rexdale Boulevard and Highway 27. The Toronto Police, who are investigating the murder, earlier said it was a “targeted” attack and not a random act. Unidentified assailants reportedly fired multiple rounds into Chandan’s SUV. As of the latest reports, no supects have been arrested.

Chandan’s father Nanda Kumar demanded justice for his son’s murder. “We received the body of our son on the day of Shivaratri. May God bless him with another life. I have already submitted a petition to Home Minister Dr G Parameshwara. We will also appeal to the Central and state governments. My son’s death is not a natural one, and a proper investigation must be conducted. We are going through unbearable pain. No one should face such suffering,” he said.

Chandan’s mother Shailaja, said, “Our son had earned a good name. He dreamed of building a house in Canada and had made several efforts to take us there. His death has caused immense pain. He left us at an age when he should have been living happily. A proper investigation must be conducted into his murder. Justice must be delivered to my son and to us,” she said.