Hoax bomb threats disrupt court proceedings in Karnataka, prompting evacuations

HASSAN, DHARWAD, MADIKERI : Bomb threats targeting courts in Hassan, Dharwad and Madikeri sent judges, lawyers and clients into a tizzy on Monday. All the threats turned out to be hoax after the police and dog squads conducted extensive searches at all these courts before declaring the premises safe.

In Hassan, tension prevailed at the district court for some time after it received a hoax bomb threat mail. Judges, advocates, staff and clients were evacuated while searches were conducted. The court was declared safe after a check.

The deputy commissioner’s and DC’s offices too had received such threats recently.

In Madikeri, all activities came to a standstill at the District Court after the threat mail was received. Everyone present at the court was evacuated, and a dog squad rushed to the Court premises after the administrator received a threat email.

The administrator received the email from an anonymous ID threatening to blow up the court at 12.15 pm. The administrator read the email after reporting to work in the morning and alerted the police, who evacuated all from the building.

The police, dog squad and Anti-Sabotage Check personnel rushed to the premises and blocked entry to the court. The police thoroughly checked the premises till 12.15 pm and declared the building safe. Later, the court proceedings resumed.