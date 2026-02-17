JDS leader Nikhil Kumarawamy addresses media persons in Vijayapura

MYSURU: Aiming to strengthen the JDS in Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s home turf and work towards bagging major seats in the region, the party has planned a massive outreach programme -- Janarondige Janata Dal -- in Mysuru region from Wednesday.

At a press meet here on Monday, JDS leader and former minister Sa Ra Mahesh said State Youth Wing president Nikhil Kumaraswamy will begin campaigning from Periyapatna on Wednesday.

Major interactive meetings and conventions will be held in Hunsur, T Narsipur and KR Nagar on February 22 and 25.

“People are already disillusioned with the Congress government. Even contractors have expressed objections and with this campaign, we are reaching out to people,” he said.

Mahesh claimed that the state’s debt has crossed Rs 7 lakh crore. Drawing comparison, he said former chief minister D Devaraj Urs had distributed land to the poor, whereas Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has burdened the state with loans. “The cost of living for common people has increased significantly,” he said.

Alleging widespread encroachment of lakes across the district, he questioned the functioning of the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA), claiming that its vehicles, though in good condition, were auctioned off as scrap.

“Public work is not progressing in the authority. An RTI activist has been distributing sweets. What is the intelligence department doing?” he asked.

He urged the CM to pay attention to alleged irregularities in the cultural capital of the state. Referring to a recent appointment, he said despite having a CM from the district, a backward class leader could have been nominated to the Legislative Council, but instead the position was given to the CM’s son Yathindra Siddaramaiah. Mahesh also criticised the government for sending Congress MLAs on foreign tours despite financial constraints.