Karnataka Minister Gundu Rao defends MLAs' right to holiday amid resort booking speculation

BELAGAVI: Health and Family Welfare Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao dismissed speculation over alleged booking of resorts in Goa for MLAs, asserting that there was “nothing unusual” if legislators chose to travel for a holiday.

“Nothing has been booked. Can’t our MLAs go on a holiday? They may travel together or separately. There is nothing extraordinary about it,” Rao told reporters in Bailhongal.

Responding to reports that legislators were preparing for a foreign tour, Gundu Rao said he was unaware of who was travelling and questioned whether anyone could object to a personal trip.

On the buzz around a possible change in the CM’s post, Rao downplayed it. “Who said there is no full stop? The issue has already been addressed,” he said, declining to comment on whether Siddaramaiah would continue as chief minister.

Rejecting claims that repeated talks of leadership change were causing confusion within the Congress, Gundu Rao maintained that the party remained united. “There is absolutely no confusion. We stood united during the recent special Assembly session and during the 1,000-day programme in Haveri. All MLAs are together. There is no adverse impact on the government, nor any internal dissent,” he asserted.

Referring to remarks by the CM’s son, Yathindra, that there would be no change in the CM’s post, he said senior leaders, including the CM and Deputy CM, had already clarified the matter as per the high command’s guidance. “Once they have spoken, the matter ends. Sometimes statements are made in the heat of the moment when microphones are held out. There is no problem within the party,” he said.