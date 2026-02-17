Maharashtra SIT dismisses Rs 400 crore robbery claim as fabricated

BELAGAVI: The sensational Rs 400-crore robbery allegedly reported along the Karnataka–Goa border has taken a dramatic turn, with investigators now suspecting that the crime may never have occurred.

A SIT constituted by the Maharashtra Government to probe the complaint has reportedly concluded that there is no evidence of any robbery near Chorla Ghat in Khanapur.

After nearly a month-long investigation, the SIT is understood to have submitted a report stating that no incident of looting took place at the location.

The probe revealed serious discrepancies in the statement of complainant Sandeep Dutta Patil, including contradictions in the location, timing, travel route, and call records.

Based on these findings, the SIT has clarified that no robbery occurred at Chorla Ghat. In view of the lack of evidence, those who were arrested in connection with the case are likely to be released by the court.

The case had triggered widespread outrage across both Karnataka and Maharashtra, given the staggering amount allegedly involved. Sources further indicated that the Nashik Police are preparing to initiate legal action against Patil for allegedly filing a false complaint.

However, in a fresh twist, Patil has written to the Belagavi Superintendent of Police, urging the registration of an FIR and a fair probe. He alleged that the Maharashtra SIT did not conduct a transparent investigation and claimed to possess audio recordings related to the case. He has demanded a reinvestigation based on this material.

The controversy erupted after Nashik-based businessman Sandeep Dutta Patil lodged a complaint with Maharashtra police, claiming that on October 25, 2025, nearly Rs 400 crore in cash being transported in two containers was looted near Chorla Ghat in Belagavi district.

He alleged that the cash belonged to Gujarat-based builder Kishor Savla Seth and included demonetised Rs 2,000 denomination notes.