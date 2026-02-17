Minister Mahadevappa's stray dog comment sparks leadership speculation in Karnataka

BENGALURU: Social Welfare Minister HC Mahadevappa’s on Monday dismissed speculation about a leadership change in the Karnataka Congress government, saying that the state leadership remains strong.

However, the minister’s cryptic statement that the court has directed catching of stray dogs has received criticism. Mahadevappa said there is no discussion on leadership change.

“The leadership in Karnataka is strong,” he said. Referring to a recent court directive on stray dogs, Mahadevappa said authorities have been instructed to catch stray dogs and keep them in shelters.

When asked whether he was drawing a comparison between stray dogs and certain leaders who have been publicly speaking about a possible change in leadership, he responded, “I don’t know, you can analyse.”

The remark comes amid reports of some party leaders urging the Congress high command to intervene in the state’s leadership matters.

Reacting to this, Mahadevappa questioned, “Who should tell whom? The high command should direct us and not the other way,” he said. He added that the tail cannot shake the dog, but the dog can shake its tail.