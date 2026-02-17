Missing woman found in Karnataka's Kunigal after faking suicide, police reveal

HASSAN: In a dramatic turn to a suspected missing woman case, police traced Priyanka, who went missing after attending a wedding in Chikkamagaluru. According to a complaint filed by her husband Rudresh, Priyanka had travelled from Kunigal to Chikkamagaluru with her mother to attend a marriage on Friday. She went missing soon after the event.

Police found her clothes, vanity bag and other belongings on the banks of a tank near Kalkere on the Belur–Hassan Road.

Suspecting suicide or murder, the police launched a search operation for her body but found nothing even after several hours. Police later found that Priyanka, along with Devid, had allegedly changed her dress and slippers in a forest area near the tank and left them on the bank to make it appear as if she had died by suicide.

Based on CCTV footage and mobile phone tracking, the police traced her to the house of Devid in Kunigal. Both were reportedly working at a garment unit. Police said Priyanka had allegedly planned to elope with Devid, who is from Bihar.

She has an eight-year-old son. Priyanka has been taken into custody and shifted to a women’s protection and welfare centre after she refused to return with her husband, the police said.