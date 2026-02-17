Railways, KIADB plan to acquire land will hit our livelihood: Farmers

BENGALURU: Hundreds of farmers in and around Thimmasandra, Bettahalsoor and surroundings in Yelahanka taluk of Bengaluru North are worried as the Karnataka Industrial Area Development Board (KIADB) is planning to acquire 170 acres and the Railway Department has published a notification for around 70 acres for ‘development’. The farmers said this would put their livelihoods in danger.

B Nanjundappa, an aged farmer representing the Karnataka Rajya Raitha Sangha, is spearheading the agitation against both state and central governments. He said 6.16 km of the railway line from Rajanukunte to Bettahalasur will run in the middle of 70 acres of fertile and lush green agricultural land. If the governments want to take up development work, they should look at barren land, he argued.

“We don’t want any compensation. All we want is to continue to cultivate land and feed people and ourselves. By taking our land, the government wants farmers to become beggars,” said a teary-eyed Nanjundappa, gazing at the rose garden and coconut palms on his 2.5-acre land.

Farmers here grow grape (Bengaluru blue), pomegranate, guava, butter fruit, chikoo and papaya; and vegetables like brinjal, potatoes, tomatoes, beans, ridge gourd, bottle gourd, pumpkin, cauliflower, cabbage, carrot and lady’s finger. Marigolds and roses are common at Bettahalasur and Thimmasandra.

“Twenty per cent of the crop is kept for families involved in agriculture in the surroundings, and the rest is supplied to the City Market and Yeshwanthpur Market,” said Sanath Kumar, a farmer with 2 acres of land.