School principal arrested after teacher's suicide note blames him for her death

BENGALURU: The principal of a private international school in Bidadi was arrested for abetting a 37-year-old language teacher to die by suicide. The victim before taking her life left a note accusing the principal and another teacher for her death.
The victim’s husband, working as an assistant professor in a college, has filed the complaint against the principal and the class teacher in the Bidadi police station. The principal identified as Prashanth L was arrested, however no action was taken against the teacher as her role could not be established.
The deceased was identified as Saraswathi, a language teacher at the school. She took the extreme step on Friday afternoon between 3.50 pm and 4.35 pm at her residence in Bidadi. The victim’s son was also studying in the same school. Victim’s son had not completed home work on time because of a family function. His class teacher was accused of beating him, causing bruises all over his body. When Saraswathii questioned her son’s class teacher and the principal, she is said to be humiliated. Upset over this, the woman died by hanging herself from the ceiling fan with a saree.
On Friday at around 3.30 pm, the victim called her husband Vinod Kumar and said she was upset as the principal abused and insulted her using derogatory words although she had done nothing wrong. The complainant told his wife that he would finish his class and return. Soon after, the complainant received repeated calls from his son and other family members.
After rushing home, the husband broke open the door and found his wife hanging from the ceiling fan with a saree. They rushed her to a nearby hospital and the doctors declared dead on arrival.
An officer said, “While inspecting the house, a death note was found, stating that Prashanth and the class teacher were responsible for her death. The principal is alleged to have earlier insulted the victim on several occasions and humiliated her twice in front of school staff. He insulted her again on Friday when she went to ask him for the reasons why her son was beaten. The principal is remanded in judicial custody”, A case of abetment of suicide under section 108 of BNS.
HELPLINE
If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050, Tele Manas - 14416 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences’ helpline - 02225521111, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm.