School principal arrested after teacher's suicide note blames him for her death

BENGALURU: The principal of a private international school in Bidadi was arrested for abetting a 37-year-old language teacher to die by suicide. The victim before taking her life left a note accusing the principal and another teacher for her death.

The victim’s husband, working as an assistant professor in a college, has filed the complaint against the principal and the class teacher in the Bidadi police station. The principal identified as Prashanth L was arrested, however no action was taken against the teacher as her role could not be established.

The deceased was identified as Saraswathi, a language teacher at the school. She took the extreme step on Friday afternoon between 3.50 pm and 4.35 pm at her residence in Bidadi. The victim’s son was also studying in the same school. Victim’s son had not completed home work on time because of a family function. His class teacher was accused of beating him, causing bruises all over his body. When Saraswathii questioned her son’s class teacher and the principal, she is said to be humiliated. Upset over this, the woman died by hanging herself from the ceiling fan with a saree.

On Friday at around 3.30 pm, the victim called her husband Vinod Kumar and said she was upset as the principal abused and insulted her using derogatory words although she had done nothing wrong. The complainant told his wife that he would finish his class and return. Soon after, the complainant received repeated calls from his son and other family members.