Three sentenced to death for raping two tourists, murdering one in Karnataka

KOPPAL: The First Additional District and Sessions court here on Monday awarded death penalty to three men for raping two women and murdering an Indian tourist near Sanapur in March last year.

The court found the trio guilty on February 6 and pronounced the quantum of punishment on Monday. Justice Sadanand Nagappa Naik ordered capital punishment to Malla alias Handi Malla, Charan Sai and Sharanabasavaraj.

The incident occurred near the Tungabhadra Left Bank Canal in Sanapur. Five tourists staying at a homestay in Anegundi had gone for a walk after finishing their dinner on March 6, 2025. They went to the left bank canal of Tungabhadra near Sanapur lake and were sitting listening to music when the three assailants came to the spot and created a ruckus with the intention of robbing the tourists.

When the male tourists resisted, the assailants, who were drunk, pushed them into the canal, and raped the two women, an Israeli and an Indian. Two of the three who fell into the waters managed to reach the shore, while the tourist from Odisha drowned after suffering a severe head injury. His body was recovered 24 hours later.

The murdered tourist was identified as Bibhasha from Odisha. Daniel, a German national, and Pankaj from Maharashtra were injured.