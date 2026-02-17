Time to focus on 6th-gen aero engines: Minister Rajnath

BENGALURU: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Monday stressed on the need to move beyond fifth-generation aerospace engines and develop the sixth generation. Noting that while developed nations often take 25-30 years to develop next-generation engines, he called upon Indian scientists to compress timelines in view of the nation’s strategic needs.

“We must assume that 20 years have already passed, and have only five to seven years left,” Singh said, describing it as a call for action aligned with national aspirations.

The defence minister said this during a visit to the Defence Research and Development Organisation’s Gas Turbine Research Establishment (GTRE) in Bengaluru, where he reviewed the status of ongoing projects relating to indigenous military gas turbine engine development a day ahead of the sixth India-France Annual Defence Dialogue.

Singh said, “We are rapidly moving towards the design and development of the Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft. We have made numerous attempts in the past to achieve expertise in the field of aero engines. Now, the time has come to complete those efforts. We cannot limit ourselves to only fifth-generation engines. We must begin the development of the sixth generation with advanced technologies as soon as possible.”

The Union minister cited Operation Sindoor as evidence of the country’s growing reliance on indigenous defence technologies. “Whether it was communication systems, surveillance equipment, or attack weapons, everything was indigenous. This boosted the morale of our soldiers and instilled pride among citizens. In view of the evolving challenges, it is imperative to focus more on indigenous methods and provide our forces with world-class systems and equipment,” he said.