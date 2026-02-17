Toddler, woman killed in separate road accidents in Karnataka

BENGALURU: A two-year-old boy was killed after a speeding car rammed into a scooter and ran over him, while he was on his way to a temple with his aunt as it was Maha Shivaratri on Sunday evening, near Kashappa Circle on Margondanahalli–Kittaganur main road in the KR Puram traffic police limits.
Local residents protested on Monday, alleging that negligence by civic authorities led to the accident, as road works are ongoing past their deadline. The deceased boy, Trishan, was a resident of Yelahanka. The accused, Krishna Mohan Menon (43), a private firm employee and a resident of Old Madras Road, was arrested. The child’s parents were in Ujjain in Madhya Pradesh at the time of the incident.
Trishan with his aunt Vijayalakshmi and her son was going to the temple on the scooter (KA-53-EF-7817). Vijayalakshmi stopped as there was a traffic jam near Kashappa Circle. But the car (KA-03-NT-1831), driven at allegedly high speeds by Menon, rear ended the two-wheeler.
Because of the impact, the child fell on the road and came under the wheels of the car. A badly injured Trishan was rushed to a hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead.
DCP (Traffic-East) Sahil Bagla told TNIE that the accused was secured and allegations of poor infrastructure at the accident spot would be verified.
Local residents alleged that despite their complaints to Deputy Chief Minister and Bengaluru Development Minister DK Shivakumar, the local MLA and GBA officials, the road work had not been completed.
Tipper lorry crushes woman to death
A 49-year-old woman died after a tipper lorry knocked her down on Bannerghatta Road, in the Adugodi police limits on Sunday. The deceased, Amala, was riding the pillion, with her 24-year-old-son on a scooter after shopping. She lost balance and fell on the road when brakes were applied. The rear wheel of the tipper lorry ran over her legs and abdomen. She was rushed to a hospital but she died due to severe injuries and loss of blood. The tipper driver,
Basavaraj (42), from Raichur, was arrested and later released on station bail.