Toddler, woman killed in separate road accidents in Karnataka

BENGALURU: A two-year-old boy was killed after a speeding car rammed into a scooter and ran over him, while he was on his way to a temple with his aunt as it was Maha Shivaratri on Sunday evening, near Kashappa Circle on Margondanahalli–Kittaganur main road in the KR Puram traffic police limits.

Local residents protested on Monday, alleging that negligence by civic authorities led to the accident, as road works are ongoing past their deadline. The deceased boy, Trishan, was a resident of Yelahanka. The accused, Krishna Mohan Menon (43), a private firm employee and a resident of Old Madras Road, was arrested. The child’s parents were in Ujjain in Madhya Pradesh at the time of the incident.

Trishan with his aunt Vijayalakshmi and her son was going to the temple on the scooter (KA-53-EF-7817). Vijayalakshmi stopped as there was a traffic jam near Kashappa Circle. But the car (KA-03-NT-1831), driven at allegedly high speeds by Menon, rear ended the two-wheeler.

Because of the impact, the child fell on the road and came under the wheels of the car. A badly injured Trishan was rushed to a hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead.