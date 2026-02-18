Bengaluru among world’s top AI hubs, ranks fifth globally in AI skilling: Priyank Kharge

BENGALURU: IT-BT Minister Priyank Kharge on Tuesday said Bengaluru is emerging as one of the world’s leading hubs for artificial intelligence, citing global rankings and rapid ecosystem growth.

Kharge said Bengaluru ranks fifth globally in AI skilling and is among the top 10 cities for AI startups. He attributed the growth to the state government’s early focus on AI education, policy support and entrepreneurship.

“We are gaining momentum. We are ensuring that our state delivers for the nation,” he said, adding that the government is prioritising large-scale reskilling and upskilling programmes to create a highly employable workforce.

The minister’s remarks are based largely on indicators such as AI skill penetration and talent density, rather than overall ecosystem rankings. Recent reports have placed Bengaluru among the top global cities for AI talent and research output, with the city hosting a significant share of India’s AI professionals.

Kharge’s comments come amid a series of investments in Karnataka’s technology sector. Several international AI companies have expanded or announced operations in Bengaluru in recent months, strengthening the city’s position as India’s technology capital.

The state government has also explored partnerships with the United Kingdom and France in areas such as AI, aerospace, defence and skilling, including proposals for startup exchange and joint incubation programmes.