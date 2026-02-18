Bengaluru cops book Assam BJP social media team over deleted Himanta Sarma video

BENGALURU: The High Grounds police registered an FIR against Assam BJP social media handlers over a deleted video of Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, in which he allegedly used a firearm towards an animated image of two men wearing skullcaps.

Ranjith Kumar R, a businessman, filed a complaint with the police on February 12, stating that on February 7, he came across a highly objectionable and disturbing post made on the verified official X handle of BJP Assam. The post, titled “Point Blank Shot…”, allegedly contained an image and video depicting Assam CM Sarma, appearing to aim and fire a gun-like weapon at individuals dressed in attire resembling that of a member of the Muslim community.

Considering the political stature of the person depicted, the official nature of the handle, and its large number of followers, the caption along with the visual depiction allegedly conveys a threatening and provocative message that normalises and glorifies targeted violence against a specific religious community.

The complainant stated that the post has the potential to instill fear and a sense of vulnerability among members of the Muslim community and to incite hatred and possible violence among certain sections of the public. He sought legal action against Biswajit Khaund, State Social Media Convenor of BJP Assam, and Ron Bikash Gaurav, Co-Convenor of the State Social Media Department of BJP Assam, who are allegedly responsible for managing the official social media accounts.

A case under Sections 192 and 353 is registered.