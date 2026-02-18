Faulty government pregnancy kit shows false positive for 13-year-old in Karnataka

MANGALURU: A defective batch of government-supplied pregnancy test kits led to a 13-year-old girl being incorrectly identified as pregnant at Panja Primary Health Centre (PHC) in Dakshina Kannada, sparking protests from her family and resulting in a departmental warning to the doctor involved.

The minor girl visited the PHC with fever and severe vomitting on July 1, 2025. A urine pregnancy test (UPT) conducted twice at the facility reportedly turned 'positive' and subsequently she was referred to the Sullia Taluk Hospital for further evaluation. Subsequent tests at a private hospital and later at the government hospital did not confirm pregnancy.

Following a complaint by the girl’s father before the Karnataka State Human Rights Commission (KSHRC), the district health authorities conducted an inquiry.