Human interaction alters animal behaviour, population: IISc study

BENGALURU: Researchers from Centre for Ecological Sciences at the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) shows how animals behave and respond with fear in the presence of humans. The study titled- A Meta-Analysis of Wild Animal Behavioural Responses to Human Interactions- recently published in Ecology Letters and made public on Tuesday, analysed the animal behaviour.

The researchers noted that while animals respond with fear to humans who hunt or kill, they are far less consistent in how they react to non-lethal human presence. For the study, researchers analysed three decades of research on how wild animals change their behaviour in response to different types of human interactions. Researchers examined behavioural shifts in foraging, vigilance and movement across species and ecosystems to understand whether humans are always super-scary.

Shawn D’Souza, co-author of the study said, “we found strong evidence that lethal humans such as hunters and fishers were perceived as threatening. Animals in areas exposed to lethal humans tend to be more vigilant and spend less time foraging. In contrast to non-lethal humans such as tourists or researchers are weaker and more variable.” “In certain cases, these areas function as perceived refuges.

Predators often avoid humans, which can make areas near people feel safer for some prey species,” D’Souza added. Another reason is that areas adjacent to roads are often cleared of thick vegetation, making them attractive grazing sites for smaller animals, added co-author and Professor at CES, Maria Thaker.

Researchers noted that time spent being vigilant is the time not spent feeding. Changes in animal movement affect energy expenditure and access to resources. This directly affect survival and reproduction.“The study findings broadly support the risk allocation hypothesis, which suggest that animals adjust their behaviour based on how intense and predictable a threat is. When danger is high and consistent, animals stay cautious and when risk is low or predictable, they tend to relax,” D’Souza said.