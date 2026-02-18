India, France sign MoU to jointly manufacture Hammer missiles in Bengaluru

BENGALURU: In a significant development, India and France on Tuesday signed an MoU for a joint venture to manufacture Hammer missiles in India by the CMD, Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) and the Executive Vice-President, Safran Electronics and Defence during the sixth India-France Annual Defence Dialogue in Bengaluru, which was co-chaired by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Minister of the Armed Forces and Veterans Affairs of France, Catherine Vautrin.

The MoU comes close on the heels of India’s Defence Acquisition Council, headed by Singh, clearing the purchase of 114 Rafale fighters at a cost of Rs 3.25 lakh crore, to bolster the depleting squadron strength of the Indian Air Force (IAF).

The Annual Defence Dialogue -- a structured ministerial-level bilateral meeting to review and guide defence and security cooperation -- was held in parallel to French President Emmanuel Macron’s visit to New Delhi to participate in the AI Impact Summit hosted by India.

Singh and Vautrin discussed a range of bilateral security and defence issues, including priority areas for co-development and co-production of equipment. The two countries announced the reciprocal deployment of officers at the Indian Army and French Land Forces and renewed the 10-year defence cooperation agreement, which was signed by the Defence Secretary, India and Deputy Director General for International Relations and Strategy, France.