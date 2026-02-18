Karnataka CEO releases special summary revision of electoral rolls for Bagalkot, Davangere South

BENGALURU: The Chief Electoral Officer (CEO), Karnataka, on Tuesday released the special summary revision of 2026 for Bagalkot Assembly (24) and Davangere South Assembly (107) constituencies. The electoral rolls of the assembly constituencies have been published at the offices of the deputy commissioners, electoral registration officers and assistant electoral roll registration officers as well as at polling stations and on the website of the CEO for people verify their details.

As per data, in Bagalkot (24), there are 2,58,118 general electors of which 1,26,233 are males and 1,31,863 females, 391 service voters, two overseas voters and 2,582 voters with disabilities. The constituency has 38 electors aged 100 years and above and 3,039 above 85 years of age.

In Davanagere South (107), there are 2,32,564 voters of which 1,14,165 are males and 1,18,355 females. There are also 36 service voters and 2,204 young voters (aged between 18-19 years). There are also 2,542 PwD voters and one overseas voter. The constituency houses 44 voters who are aged above 100 years and 2,157 above 85 years.

The data from the CEO Karnataka also showed that Bagalkot received 8,799 forms under Form 6, 7 and 8, of which 212 were rejected. In Davangere, they received 3,315 forms of which 144 were rejected.