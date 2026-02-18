Karnataka High Court quashes BJP’s defamation case against Rahul Gandhi over poll ads

BENGALURU: Stating that a mere photograph of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on the advertisement is not sufficient to indicate that it was published at his instance with an intention to harm BJP at a time when he was neither president nor vice-president of the party, the Karnataka High Court quashed the defamation proceedings pending against him before a special court in the city on the complaint filed by the state BJP unit. The complaint was over publishing ads of “Corruption rate card” in newspapers during the 2023 Karnataka Assembly election campaign.

Justice S Sunil Dutt Yadav on Tuesday cited technical reasons and a series of procedural lapses on the part of the special court for the trial of criminal cases against sitting and former MPs/MLAs before taking cognisance of the offences and issuing a summons to Rahul. It cannot be done casually, Justice Yadav said.

S Keshava Prasad, Secretary, Karnataka BJP Unit, had filed the complaint alleging defamation through newspaper advertisements on May 5, 2023.

‘Aggrieved person can’t be pol party’

The complaint was filed against the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar and Rahul Gandhi, Keshava Prasad alleged that the advertisements made false and reckless allegations, terming the then BJP government “40 per cent Commission Sarkara (government)”.

The special court issued a summons to Rahul, accused No. 4, who appeared before it on June 7, 2024, and was granted bail. He later moved the high court challenging the legality of the proceedings against him.