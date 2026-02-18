Karnataka may trim guarantee scheme outlay as Siddaramaiah targets ineligible beneficiaries

BENGALURU: With the state government at the receiving end of opposition barbs for spending large amounts on guarantee schemes and allegedly ignoring development projects, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah may reduce the allocation on these poll promises in the upcoming budget. He will do that by cutting down the number of beneficiaries not eligible for the schemes.

Soon after coming to power in 2023, the Congress government implemented the guarantee schemes. In the supplementary budget that year, Siddaramaiah had allocated Rs 35,410 crore for eight months. In 2024-25, the fund was Rs 56,000 crore and in 2025-26 (the current financial year), it is around Rs 51,000 crore. As the government has removed a number of beneficiaries from different schemes for not meeting the eligibility criteria, the allocation in the budget is expected to be lesser compared to previous years.

Now, 70-75 lakh women use free buses under the Shakti scheme every day. Transport Minister Ramalinga Reddy told The New Indian Express that they are streamlining to bring accountability and transparency. That is the reason at the recent cabinet meeting, they approved a smart card for Shakthi scheme beneficiaries. “This will prevent the use of fake documents. At some places, even men are being issued free tickets by conductors, burdening the government. With the smart card, we can allow only eligible beneficiaries to get the benefits,” he said.