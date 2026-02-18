Karnataka to monitor social media during PU II, SSLC exams to curb paper leaks

BENGALURU: For the first time ever, the Department of School Education and Literacy (DSEL), in coordination with district commissioners, Chief Executive Officers and police officials will be monitoring social media during the upcoming first round of exams of PU II and SSLC students.

Madhu Bangarappa, Minister for School Education and Literacy said, “Individuals and their accounts spreading information or conduct transactions for financial gain through social media platforms like WhatsApp or Telegram and leak question papers or fake question papers will not only be blocked, but necessary action will be taken against them under the Bharathiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Education Act.”

Karnataka State Examination and Assessment Board (KSEAB) data shows that a total of 7,10,363 students are registered for PU II exams while 9,02,889 students for SSLC exams for the academic year 2025-26.

Madhu added, “Students must not fall for any fake news or question paper leak and focus on the preparation as well as doing well in exams”. To avoid malpractice in the exam centres, there will be webcasting through CCTV cameras which will be monitored at the respective district commissioner, Chief Executive Officer and education department offices.